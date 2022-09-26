Fans angry as Ian Brown performs to backing tracks with no live band on opening night of headline tour

This weekend, Ian Brown kicked off the first night of his UK solo headline tour with a 23-song setlist. Instead of the expected set-up of a live backing band, however, the Stone Roses singer performed solely to a backing track, leaving many fans confused and disgruntled.

The sold-out concert took place in Leeds on Sunday 25, and charged fans around £40 for a ticket.

After the Leeds show, fans expressed their outrage via social media, with many arguing that a live band should be an expected part of a rock concert.

One gig-goer remarked: "Gutted to see turn up to his £40 a ticket, sold out gig at leeds tonight WITH NO BAND.

"I’m a life long fan but it was bad. #ianbrown does karaoke and butchers his own tunes. Most were too pissed to care but I had to get out after this one. Longsight M13 was a highlight."

While another says: "Anyone who has Ian Brown tickets for the tour, sell them now. Talk about desecrating the memory of the Stone Roses - he's just done it one evening."

Offering a differing point of view to the divisive concert, Sleaford Mods tweeted: "Ian Brown's solo stuff has always been more hip hop and beat orientated so his new set-up works.

"It's not like he's Black Sabbath or summat is it."

Ian Brown's solo tour will continue on to Newcastle, Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Nottingham and London, with several of the dates sold out.

