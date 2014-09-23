Faith No More reveal comeback single artwork

Faith No More have unveiled the cover for their comeback single, set for launch at the end of the year.

Motherfucker will be made available as a limited-edition vinyl disc for Record Store Day’s Black Friday event on November 28. It’s to be followed by a digital release on December 9.

FNM reunited in 2009 for a run of festival shows – and despite speculation they’d wound down two years later, bassist Billy Gould this month confirmed plans to end their 18-year studio silence.

He said: “We’ve been working on this idea for probably a year and a half. I think what we’re doing reflects where we’ve gone since we made our last record. I think this kicks things up a notch.”

The follow-up to 1997’s Album Of The Year is to be released in 2015 via their own label Reclamation Records.