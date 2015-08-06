Mike Patton unveils Nevermen

Faith No More frontman Mike Patton has finally unveiled his supergroup Nevermen, featuring TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe and rapper Doseone.

The experimental outfit have launched their first track Tough Towns via Rolling Stone – and it’ll be followed with the release of their self-titled album in the autumn.

Nevermen have their roots in Patton’s 2006 Peeping Tom album, which featured Doseone, real name Adam Drucker. He later jammed with Adebimpe and sent the recordings to Patton, who went to work on them.

The results come from what they call a “leaderless trio.”

Doseone says: “Tough Towns is dedicated to anyone remotely young, feeling inexplicably inspired in the ‘nowhere’ they’re from. May you soon escape with style into elsewhere.”

The album will be launched via Patton’s Ipepac Records. He’s currently touring the US with Faith No More, who released comeback album Sol Invictus in May.

