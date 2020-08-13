Fairport Convention's Cropredy 2020 goes online this weekend

Fairport Convention’s Cropredy 2020 might have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic but the folk proggers will be curating a special online event on Saturday, August 15 at 7.25pm (BST).

Fairport’s Cropredy Connection will be streamed on the official YouTube channel and will include music, interviews and archive material, including a set from former Fairport member Richard Thompson with special guests Zara Phillips, Simon Nicol, Dave Pegg and Dave Mattacks. Also featured will be Fairport’s own set from Cropredy 2019 and the evening will conclude at midnight with the traditional closing anthem, ‘Meet On The Ledge’.

“We know that our audience and our festival crew are very disappointed that the festival can’t take place this year” says Fairport founder member, guitarist and lead singer Simon Nicol. “In particular, we know that the Saturday evening is a very special part of the festival. But we hope that many of them will join us online.”

Cropredy festival will return on August 12-14, 2021. Tickets are on sale now from Fairport Convention’s official website.