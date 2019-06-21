Facebook decides to reverse ban on Led Zeppelin's Houses Of The Holy cover art

Just days after Classic Rock ran an exclusive feature about Facebook banning posts containing the cover of Led Zeppelin’s 1973 album Houses Of The Holy, it's been revealed that the social media giant now plan on reversing the decision.

The cover image was shot by Hipgnosis designer Aubrey Powell and shows naked children climbing over the Giant's Causeway – a piece of art that reflected the late 60s/early 70s fascination with natural childhood innocence.

But the image fell foul of Facebook’s community guidelines on nudity or sexual activity, leading to posts featuring the artwork to be removed by the social media giant.

However, in a new statement to UCR, Facebook say that the decision will now be reversed.

A spokesperson told the website: “As out community standards explain, we don’t allow nude images of children on Facebook. But we know this a culturally significant image. Therefore, we’re restoring the posts we removed.”

The move is expected to be rolled out over the coming days, with other similar content to be reviewed by Facebook on a case-by-case basis.

In 2011, the artwork for Nirvana's Nevermind was banned by Facebook before being allowed on the site, while other covers including Jane’s Addiction’s Nothing Shocking and Ritual De Lo Habitual, along with Van Halen’s Balance, are also permitted.

Last week, the third video looking back at Led Zeppelin’s history was released – part of the ongoing celebrations to mark the 50th anniversary of the band.

A new documentary is also currently in the works and is being directed by Bernard MacMahon. It'll focus on the band's early days through to 1970, when Led Zeppelin II ousted the Beatles’ Abbey Road from the top of the US charts.