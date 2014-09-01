Exodus detail Blood In, Blood Out

San Francisco thrashers Exodus will release their new album in October.

Blood In, Blood Out launches on October 10 via Nuclear Blast and guitarist Gary Holt says he got ideas for the new songs from watching gritty TV shows.

He says: “When I was working on the record, I was sitting around watching TV series like Gangland and all these locked-up prison reality shows. I thought, ‘Yeah, that’s like Exodus.’ It’s a brotherhood – you bleed to get in, you bleed to get out.

“I’ve been doing this kind of music since I was a teenager and I’ll be doing it until I can’t physically do it any more.”

Blood In, Blood Out is the first Exodus album since the departure of frontman Rob Dukes. Steve “Zetro” Souza, who had two previous stints with the band, returns for the new record, which the group say was a seamless transition.

The album features a guest appearance from Kirk Hammett, who played with the band in the 80s before joining Metallica.

Blood In, Blood Out is available to pre-order on CD, double green vinyl, double clear vinyl and a limited edition mail-order edition from Nuclear Blast’s European store.

Blood In, Blood Out track list