Hammett guests on Exodus album

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett has confirmed he's recorded a solo on upcoming Exodus album Blood In, Blood Out.

And he enjoyed guesting with the band he named before he moved on to replaces Dave Mustaine in James Hetfield and co’s band.

The idea arose in February, when it was confirmed Hammett would guest with Exodus on stage at his Fear FestEvil event, and said it would be a “great idea” if he was invited into the studio with them.

He tells Rolling Stone: “It felt really casual, really cool – just it did back in 1980 when we were all hanging out.”

He adds: “Recording a solo on their album was a huge thing for me. Other than the demo that’s been heard by a lot of people, it’s the only time I’ve ever recorded with Exodus.”

The session saw him regrouping with former bandmate Gary Holt, who currently pulls double duties with Slayer. “I played a pretty cool solo then Gary comes in and played another,” he recalls. “I listened to that and though, ‘Wow, it’s 1982 all over again and here we are – Gary and I are trying to cut each other’s heads off with our solos.

“Nothing has changed. I love it; I love those guys. I’ve only known them for most of my life, so I’m really happy that I finally got to record with them.”

Blood In, Blood Out also marks the return of classic-era frontman Steve ‘Zetro’ Souza, who’s replaced a “bummed” Rob Dukes. Holt recently described the material as “so heavy people are going to poop themselves.” It’s pencilled in for release in October via Nuclear Blast.