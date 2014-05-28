EXCLUSIVE: Idiom – Same Old Songs

The alt metallers have gone and recorded a song with Benji from Skindred and it might be the partiest thing we've heard all day.

Same Old Songs

If you’ve picked up the new issue of Metal Hammer in WHSmith this month you’ll have received an exclusive covermount CD from Idiom. It’s the second EP in their series of three.

The title track from the Same Old Songs EP features guest vocals from one of the most fun-loving dudes on the planet – Benji Webbe from Skindred, who says “Having the chance to lay some vocals on one of Idiom’s tracks was amazing. I dug them the very first time I saw them. They ain’t in a scene; they are a little like Skindred in that way.”

So if you’re digging the track, go and pick up the new Hammer to get the CD.