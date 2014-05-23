We take a look at the secret history of A7X in the new Metal Hammer

The new issue has landed, folks! We gained exclusive access to Avenged Sevenfold to find out their secret history and untold stories from the early days – from drugs and debauchery to people getting thrown through car windows. And we're giving away a free thrash CD, free Download posters and awesome features with Linkin Park, Mastodon, Avatar, Arch Enemy, Feed The Rhino and loads more!

This June sees Avenged Sevenfold finally get the chance to step up and make history as they headline Download Festival. But how did a gang of metal kids from Orange County make it to the hallowed ground of Donington Park? We take a trip down memory lane with each member of the band and delve deep into the highly controversial stories that made A7X the band they are today.

We’re also giving you a Thrash Test Dummies CD, full of the best new thrash bands around. And a monster Download Festival poster pack including Skindred, Letlive, Bring Me The Horizon and Rob Zombie.

Joining the ranks alongside Avenged in the new issue are Arch Enemy who are back with new vocalist Alissa White-Gluz. A lot has been reported on AE since Angela Gossow left the band, but with a rager of a new album under their belts we find out what’s changed in Camp Enemy and how the new regime is working.

Plus we have big ol’ feature on the heavy metal warriors Manowar on their tour of Russia – where metal is taken very seriously. We talk to Avatar frontman Johannes Eckerström about the band’s twisted circus. And Trap Them return with a seriously angry new record, so we find out just why the band are still the most pissed off guys in hardcore.

But that’s not all… We chat to Linkin Park about their return to heavy music and desire to reclaim those metal credentials, Feed The Rhino let loose on their refusal to follow the rules, and Hammer favourite Devin Townsend tells us why he’s reinvented himself yet again and taken a turn to the serious side of music.

All this craziness plus from Trivium, King 810, Martyr Defiled, Rob Zombie, Alice In Chains, Wovenhand and more!

