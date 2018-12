EXCLUSIVE: Free song download from Massive

The Down Under hard rock heroes Massive have been oh so generous and given us an exclusive FREE download of their new single Hollywood.

With chugging riffage backed up with powerful, driving vocals, Massive are one of the hottest, sleaziest rockers around today with nods to the likes of Heaven’s Basement and The Treatment. Their latest full-length Full Throttle is out now via Earache Records and we’re giving away the single Hollywood away FOR FREE.

Head over here to download Hollywood now.

Famed for their raucous live shows – vocalist Brad Marr once dislocated his shoulder on stage then popped it back in and finished the gig – Massive are off on tour with throughout October and November. Dates below:

Oct. 08: Wolverhampton, UK - Slade Rooms (w/ THE TREATMENT)

Oct. 09: Northampton, UK - Roadmender (w/ THE TREATMENT)

Oct. 10: Nottingham, UK - Rock City Basement (w/ THE TREATMENT)

Oct. 11: Sheffield, UK - Corporation (w/ THE TREATMENT)

Oct. 12: Liverpool, UK - Arts Club (w/ THE TREATMENT)

Oct. 14: Leeds, UK - Cockpit (w/ THE TREATMENT)

Oct. 15: Cardiff, UK - Clwb Ifor Bach (w/ THE TREATMENT)

Oct. 16: London, UK - Underworld (w/ THE TREATMENT)

Oct. 17: Colchester, UK - Arts Centre (w/ THE TREATMENT)

Oct. 19: Norwich, UK - Studio (w/ THE TREATMENT)

Oct. 20: Southampton, UK - Joiners (w/ THE TREATMENT)

Oct. 21: Exeter, UK - Cavern (w/ THE TREATMENT)

Oct. 23: Brighton, UK - Audio (w/ THE TREATMENT)

Oct. 24: Rotterdam, Netherlands - Baroeg (w/ THE TREATMENT)

Oct. 25: Berlin, Germany - Crystal (w/ THE TREATMENT)

Oct. 26: Hamburg, Germany - Logo (w/ THE TREATMENT)

Oct. 27: Cologne, Germany - Underground (w/ THE TREATMENT)

Oct. 28: Munich, Germany - Backstage (w/ THE TREATMENT)

Oct. 30: Wetzikon, Switzerland - Hall of Fame (w/ THE TREATMENT)

Oct. 31: Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex Klub (w/ BLACKBERRY SMOKE)

Nov. 02: Nuremburg, Germany - Hirsh (w/ BLACKBERRY SMOKE)

Nov. 03: Berlin, Germany - C-Club (w/ BLACKBERRY SMOKE)

Nov. 04: Esbjerg, Denmark - Tobakken (w/ BLACKBERRY SMOKE)

Nov. 06: Malmš, Sweden - KB (w/ BLACKBERRY SMOKE)

Nov. 07: Gothenburg, Sweden - Tradgarn (w/ BLACKBERRY SMOKE)

Nov. 08: Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller (w/ BLACKBERRY SMOKE)

Nov. 09: Stockholm, Sweden - Tyrol (w/ BLACKBERRY SMOKE)

Nov. 14: Gwynedd, UK - Hard Rock Hell

Nov. 15: Oxford, UK - The Wheatsheaf