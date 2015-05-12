Exclusive: Acoda unveil 'Make It Up As You Go' video

Corby melodic metallers Acoda have posted a video for their song ‘Make It Up As You Go’.

The track is taken from their latest album, Truth Seeker, which was released in March through Best Before Records. Check it out below.

The band will head out on tour this week in support of the release.

The 16-date trek will take in an appearance at Brighton’s Great Escape Festival on May 15, where they play the TeamRock-sponsored AIM Hardrock & Metal Coalition at the Volks Bar & Club.

Says Acoda bassist Stephen Crook: ”We’re absolutely buzzing to be a part of the first ever metal showcase at this year’s Great Escape. Brighton has been really good to us over the years and it’s a positive step forward for the festival to be showing even more variety. We’re honoured to be a part of it all.”

