Ex-Cynic men launch Our Oceans track

Our Oceans, formed by ex-Cynic members Tymon Kruidenier and Robin Zielhorst, have released a lyric video for their track What If.

It’s taken from the band’s self-titled debut album, which they’ll release on November 15 following a successful crowdfunding campaign.

The quartet is rounded out by Michel Nienhuis – who works with Kruidenier and Zielhorst in Exivious – and Jasper Barendregt, a colleague of Nienhuis in Dodecahedron.

Our Oceans say their music can be described as “immersive, otherworldy and deeply melancholic.”

Find out more.