Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin gives patient fans a groovy treat this Halloween

Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin has given horror fans a first-look at the movie, which will be released in North American cinemas next spring.

He tweeted a gruesome image from the upcoming film and wrote: "Happy Halloween dear horror hounds of the world! Here is the first look at my new movie, coming exclusively to theatres on April 21st 2023. #EvilDeadRise is gonna make your eyes bleed."

According to IMDb, Evil Dead Rise is a "twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable".

The fifth instalment of the Evil Dead franchise has been in development since 2019, and will feature original director Sam Raimi and star Bruce Campbell as executive producers. The two-hour movie will star Alyssa Sutherland (Vikings) and Lily Sullivan (Picnic at Hanging Rock).

“I’m thrilled to bring Evil Dead back to its original home at New Line 40 years after the release of the first film,” Raimi told Variety via a statement earlier this summer. “The company’s history as pioneers of horror speaks for itself. I’m equally excited to be working with Lee Cronin, whose gifts as a storyteller make him the ideal filmmaker to continue the enduring legacy of the franchise.”

“At its core, Evil Dead is about ordinary people overcoming extraordinarily terrifying situations," added Campbell. "I can’t wait for Alyssa and Lily to fill the blood-soaked shoes of those who have come before them and carry on that tradition."

Groovy.

Happy Halloween dear horror hounds of the world! Here is the first look at my new movie, coming exclusively to theatres on April 21st 2023. #EvilDeadRise is gonna make your eyes bleed. pic.twitter.com/xIR7mrQf39October 31, 2022 See more