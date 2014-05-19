Every Time I Die out to 'scare' kids with new tunes

Hardcore heroes Every Time I Die will release their seventh album next month.

The New Yorkers drop From Parts Unknown on Monday, June 30 – their first since 2012’s Ex Lives.

Along with the album announcement, the band released a video for new track Thirst.

Frontman Keith Buckley says it would have easy for the band to rest on their laurels, describing such a move as “boring and baseless.” He adds: “Instead of making something that the kids can all sing along to, we wanted to make music that scares them.”

The album is produced by Kurt Ballou and was recorded at GodCity Studio in Massachusetts.

Buckley adds: “Working with Kurt was stressful in the best way, like when your dad comes to watch you play baseball for the first time and you just want to make him proud.”

View the video for Thirst below.

From Parts Unknown tracklist.