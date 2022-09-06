Ever wondered how Black Sabbath, Kanye West and The 1975 might sound mashed together? Watch Yungblud deliver the answer

Ever wondered how Black Sabbath, Kanye West and The 1975 might sound when mashed together? Well, happily, Yungblud has done the heavy lifting for you, during his Radio 1 Live Lounge appearance yesterday, September 5.

On paper, the combination of Black Sabbath classic War Pigs, Kanye West's 2010 single POWER and The 1975's 2022 single Part Of The Band have no right to exist side-by-side, which makes the sonic alchemy pulled off by Yungblud - aka Yorkshire's own Dominic Harrison - all the more impressive.

Comments beneath the medley on YouTube are fulsome in their praise of Yungblud.



"Pure music genius!" writes one commentator, Dina Gower. "You'd never think a mental mash up like this would work - all completely different genres, but Dom just did his magic again! Absolutely love it."

Listen to the year's most unlikely mash-up below:

Yungblud released his self-titled third album on Friday, September 2. It features the singles The Emperor, The Funeral, Don't Feel Like Feeling Sad Today and more.



"Everything up to this moment has been a complete explosion of uncensored expression, where I just told the truth and sang about what I felt in that exact moment," Yungblud stated on Instagram when he first announced the album. "The difference here is that I have thought and felt this record so deeply. I went to a part of myself that I didn’t know was there. I studied it, I bathed in the emotion, tried to solve the equation and come up with an answer (at least for now) from love to pain, adoration to abandonment, laughter to betrayal."

"My message is the same, it will always be," he continued. "I will continue to be nothing but myself and encourage others to do the same. There is simply no other option. I hope it provides my beautiful family who have followed me throughout this journey answers about themselves but also questions and challenges, but most importantly I hope it fills them with love. You have provided me with an antidote for the emptiness and loneliness I’ve felt in the past. You have given me a voice. So here is my story."