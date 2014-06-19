Even more bands added to Bloodstock

Bloodstock have added more bands to its already bloody impressive line-up, and they're launching a new ticket competition on Friday!

Bloodstock have announced two more names for the Sophie Lancaster stage. Voices, made of ex-Akercocke members, bring their psychotic noise to the baying crowd on Sunday. While Yorkshire power metallers Conquest Of Steel are playing their final ever show on the Saturday. Bring your battle armour and raise a pint or five.

The Jagermeister stage has announced four more names too. The doomy riffers Ded Orse, the stoner stylings of Ten Foot Wizard, the acoustic gothiness or Cadence Noir and the groove-loving Darkhorse.

Over on the New Blood Stage, a load of bands have been added after the highly successful Metal 2 The Masses tour. They’ve already hit up everywhere from Luton to Glasgow to Dublin to Manchester, and there’s more heats to come next month. The lucky acts joining the Bloodstock line-up so far are: Alone With Wolves, Dog Tired, Jonestown, Jacknife Seizure, Back Down Or Die, Reprisal, Darkeye, The Threat, Synaptik, King Goat and Unforseen Prophecy.

If you don’t have tickets to this massive metal bash, why not try and win a bloody pair! The World Cup Challenge starts tomorrow (20th June), where you have to find 12 footballs hidden around the Bloodstock website. There are five pairs of tickets with camping to give away, and all you need to do is go to the Official Website to find the 12 footballs then email the 12 page URLs to comps@bloodstock.uk.com.

Just think, you could watch Down, Megadeth and Emperor headline Catton Hall just for finding some footballs. Pretty decent, huh?

Tickets are available from £130 for a four-day weekend pass with camping. Get your tickets here.

BLOODSTOCK is held at Catton Park, Derbyshire on 7th-10th August 2014. Chek out the full line-up below.