"We cannot thank you enough for joining us on our journey." Evanescence's Bring Me To Life reaches one billion streams on Spotify

Evanescence have become the latest metal band to pass a billion streams on Spotify with their breakout hit - and all-round nu metal banger - Bring Me To Life. This isn't the first time Bring Me To Life has passed the billion mark, either: in February 2022 the song's original music video passed one billion views on YouTube.

"We cannot thank you enough for joining us on our journey," say the band on Twitter/X in a post acknowledging the incredible milestone. "Incredibly grateful that Bring Me To Life has reached over 1 billion streams on Spotify!"

The band's debut single, Bring Me To Life turned Evanescence into a near-instant sensation on release in 2003, helping propel its parent record Fallen up international charts, taking top spot in multiple countries - including Australia, Canada and the UK - as well as a top 3 placement on the Billboard 200 in the US.

The single itself also reached number 1 in Australia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Italy and the UK.

Now it has another monumental achievement to add to its accolades, joining Spotify's "Billions Club" playlist. Launched in 2020, the playlist features some of rock and metal's biggest names including Metallica, The Rolling Stones and Guns N' Roses.

Bring Me To Life isn't the only 2000s metal song to make the list, however. Papa Roach's Last Resort, System Of A Down's Chop Suey! and both Linkin Park's Numb and In The End all also feature.

Over the years, vocalist Amy Lee has addressed decisions by the band's label at the time to augment the recording with the inclusion of rapper Paul McCoy - something the band opposed, admitting it was "a difficult pill to swallow".

Speaking to Hammer in 2023, Lee explained, "I was so scared in the beginning that we were going forward with something that wasn’t a perfectly honest picture of who we were.”

In 2017, the band re-recorded the song for their orchestral record Synthesis, and have generally performed it sans-rap in live shows, barring special guest appearances, as with the band's 2023 Rock Am Ring performance where they teamed up with Papa Roach vocalist Jacoby Shaddix.

In 2023, Evanescence released a 20th Anniversary deluxe edition of Fallen to commemorate the record. The band currently have shows lined up for early summer 2024, including appearances at Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple Festival in the US.

May 12 Welcome To Rockville, Daytona Beach, Florida USA

May 16 Sonic Temple Festival, Columbus, Ohio, USA

Jun 12 Fiera Milano, Rho, Italy

Jun 14 Tierno Galván Park, Madrid, Spain

Jun 15 Rock In Rio, Lisboa, Portugal