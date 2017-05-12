Evanescence announce orchestral album Synthesis

Evanescence have announced that their next album will be titled Synthesis – and it will feature orchestral and electronic versions of some of their past songs.

Lead singer Amy Lee exclusively told TeamRock in March that she and the band were working on a “unique” project – and now she’s gone into detail about what fans can expect when the record arrives.

She says: “This album is about orchestra and electronica. We’re taking our music, stripping out the big distorted guitars, stripping out the rock drums and replacing it with full orchestration in a completely synthetic world of beats and sounds.

“We’ve gone through our entire catalogue of music and picked out the songs that are made to be heard in this way – and we’re sewing them together from the ground up.”

She continues: “In addition to all the Evanescence songs that you already know, there are also going to be two completely new and original compositions as well.”

Lee says that the album will be released later this year and will be backed by a tour featuring a full orchestra. Further details will be revealed in due course.

Evanescence will head out on tour across Europe and Russia from next month. Find a full list of tour dates below.

Jun 07: Crans Pres Celigny Caribana Festival, France

Jun 10: Vantaa Rockfest, Finland

Jun 13: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Jun 14: London Eventim Apollo, UK

Jun 17: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Jun 18: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 20: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

Jun 21: Trakai Island Castle Summer Festival, Lithuania

Jun 23: St Petersburg Club A2, Russia

Jun 24: Moscow Stadium Live, Russia

Jun 26: Kiev Stereo Plaza, Ukraine

Jun 29: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania

Jun 30: Plovdiv Music Festival, Bulgaria

Jul 02: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece

Jul 04: Milan Summer Festival, Italy

Jul 06: Hradec Kralove Rock For People, Czech Republic

Jul 08: Pratteln Z7 Summer Nights Open Air, Switzerland

Jul 09: Colgne Palladium, Germany

Thinking Out Loud: Evanescence's Amy Lee