Evanescence announce December livestream ’concert experience’

Evanescence will perform new songs from their upcoming album, The Bitter Truth, during a livestream from Nashville on December 5.

Evanescence: A Live Session From Rock Falcon Studio will begin streaming on Saturday, December 5 at 9pm UK time (1pm PT/ 4pm ET/ 10pm CET) and will be available until December 8 at 11:59pm ET. A preview of the event, featuring the band’s first live performance video of Use My Voice, one of three singles the band have already released from The Bitter Truth, can be viewed below.

Advance tickets are available now, priced $9.99. The ticket price will increase on December 1 to week of show pricing.

Speaking about her band’s new album in an interview with SiriusXM over the summer, Amy Lee said: “The idea behind this whole thing was always to go one song at a time, release it while it’s still fresh and live in the moment more. We live in a new world where it’s not all about dropping a big pile of music all at once. People don’t always consume music that way… I don’t.”

“We’re getting there and it’s sounding really cool and it’s definitely not orchestral – we haven’t put a single sting down yet. There’s a lot of guitars!”

The Bitter Truth is expected to emerge in 2021 via BMG.