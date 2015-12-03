Eva Cassidy in Take Me To The River video

Eva Cassidy’s live performance of Take Me To The River in 1996 has been released on video for the first time.

The track appeared on her album Live At Blues Alley, launched just before her death from melanoma at the age of 33. It later contributed to her posthumous rise to fame.

Blix Street Records have launched the video to mark 20 years since the iconic performance. It appears on 2CD live set Nightbird, out on December 11.

Label boss Bill Straw says: “All of the performances recorded that night are included. I’ve never heard anything that approaches the sheer vocal excellence of these one-night, one-take performances.”

Nightbird is available for pre-order now.