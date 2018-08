We've gone and blagged the UK and Europe exclusive of the brand new track from thrash icons Exodus before they release their TENTH studio album Blood In, Blood Out next month.

Not only is it the first studio recording with vocalist Steve “Zetro” Souza since 2004 but it features a guest guitar solo from Kirk motherfucking Hammett! What more could a thrashhead want?

Blood In, Blood Out is out 13th October via Nuclear Blast and is available to pre-order.