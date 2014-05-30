Europe, Bad Brains and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

Congratulations everyone, you made it to Friday! We knew you could do it. Now crack open a cold one and sink into the weekend with three hours of the best music on the planet courtesy of Metal Hammer.

Tonight’s debut album comes from Europe! Remember, the guys that sung The Last Time To Play 8 Out Of Ten Cats Does Countdown… Of course, their debut is actually fill of hard rock classics that you should all know and love.

But if you’re still skeptical that we’ve lost our minds, don’t worry – there’s loads of metal coming your way from Rammstein, Killing Joke, Anti-Mortem and Down. Plus some great tracks from A, Orchid, Bad Brains and Audrey Horne.

And tonight we’ll be discussing that feeling of instant regret and dread. The White House recently caused a security panic when it mistakenly added the name of the CIA’s top officer in Kabul in an email detailing the participants of a military briefing. The name was sent to a list of more than 6,000 people. Oops.

Naturally, this gaffe got us thinking… what’s the most inappropriate or plain stupid text or email you regretted sending? The only thing we regret is not sending on that chain email from ten years ago to 15 of our friends because now the Candyman is after us.

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.