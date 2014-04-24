EXCLUSIVE: Anti-Mortem – New Southern

The Oklahoman southern hard rock quintet are gearing up to release their new album New Southern on Nuclear Blast next week. And we're streaming it in its entirety for you lucky buggers.

New Southern

Produced by Bob Marlette (who has worked with the likes of Lynyrd Skynyrd and Black Stone Cherry), New Southern is the debut album from American newbies Anti-Mortem. They’ve been plugging away since 2008 and with what could be their breakthrough now under their belts, we could see a resurgence in everything we loved about that classic southern rock sound.

Check out Anti-Mortem on the Red Bull Studios Stage on the Friday of Download Festival. Find out more here.

New Southern is out 28 April on Nuclear Blast. Pre-order it here.