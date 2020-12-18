Europe announced as second main stage headliner for Ramblin’ Man Fair 2021

Europe have been confirmed as the second headline act for next summer’s Ramblin’ Man Fair festival.

Joey Tempest’s hard rockers will play the Planet Rock Main Stage on Saturday, July 17. Monster Magnet and Those Damn Crows have also been announced for the main stage on the same afternoon, while Friday night’s headliners Cutch will return to the main stage for a special acoustic set on the Saturday.

(Image credit: Rambin’ Man Fair)

The first wave of bands booked for the 2021 event were announced back in June. While this year’s event was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, the promoters managed to retain the services of many of the names that were booked for 2020, including Clutch.

The line-up confirmed so far is as follows:

Planet Rock Main Stage, Friday, July 16:

Clutch (headliners), Fought, The Quireboys, Massive Wagons, the Steel Woods, the New Roses, Bad Touch, Hands Off Gretal, These Wicked Rivers



Planet Rock Main Stage, Saturday, July 17:

Europe (headliners), Special Guests TBA, Monster Magnet, Those Damn Crows, Clutch (acoustic set), more to be announced….



Prog In The Park Stage, Saturday, July 17:

Big Big Train (headliners), Curved Air, Pure Reason Revolution, Moon Safari, Lazuli, Blurred Vision

The Blues Stage, Sunday, July 18:

Clutch (headliners), Eric Gales, Samantha Fish, The Inspector Cluzo, Connor Selby, Blindstone



Ramblin’ Man Fair 2021 will take place at Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, on July 16-18, 2021. Tickets are on sale now.