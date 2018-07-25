Estrons announce new album You Say I'm Too Much, I Say You're Not Enough

Estrons - You Say I'm Too Much, I Say You're Not Enough tracklisting 1. Lilac

2. Killing Your Love

3. Make A Man

4. Strangers

5. Body

6. Jade

7. Cameras

8. Jesus...

9. Aliens

10. Drop



Welsh alt-rockers Estrons have announced they'll release their debut album later this year.

It's titled You Say I'm Too Much, I Say You're Not Enough and is set to arrive on October 05 via The Orchard / Gofod Records.

To mark the new album, the band have released new single Cameras. On the track, vocalist Tali says: "[The song's about] that one love that can’t be broken, no matter how many times people try to break it down." The song was, she says, written in honour of her son. You can hear it below.

Estrons are heading out on tour later this year, including dates as main support for Garbage. Find full dates below.

28 Jul: Y Not Fesitval Festival, Derbyshire, UK

29 Jul: Leopalooza Festival, Cornwall, UK

04 Aug: Neverworld Festival, Kent, UK

09 Sep: Academy, Manchester, UK (supporting Garbage)

11 Sep: Rock City, Nottingham, UK (supporting Garbage)

12 Sep: Northumbria SU Institute, Newcastle, UK (supporting Garbage)

19 Sep: L'Olympic Café, Paris, FR

20 Sep: V11, Rotterdam, NL

21 Sep: Cul De Sac, Psycho in Mind, Tilburg, NL

22 Sep: Reeperbahn, Hamburg, DE

23 Sep: Maze, Berlin, DE

01 Nov: Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds, UK

02 Nov: King Tut's, Glasgow, UK

03 Nov: Think Tank, Newcastle, UK

07 Nov: Soup Kitchen, Manchester, UK

08 Nov: Louisiana, Bristol, UK

09 Nov: Bodega, Nottingham, UK

14 Nov: Cavern, Exeter, UK

15 Nov: Castle & Falcon, Birmingham, UK

16 Nov: Green Door Store, Brighton, UK

17 Nov: Galeri, Caernarfon, UK

23 Nov: The Parrot, Carmarthen, UK

01 Dec: Arts Centre, Aberystwyth

06 Dec: Globe, Cardiff, UK

07 Feb: Scala, London, UK