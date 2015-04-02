Eschar stream Nova in full

Post-rock instrumentalists Eschar have premiered second album Nova in full with Prog.

The nine-track follow-up to 2012 debut Elements is released on April 3 (Friday) and it’s available for pre-order now.

The Woking-based quartet say: “Nova is about progression – we mean that in every sense of the word. When compared with Elements, we all believe this is a serious step up.

“It’s bigger, more expansive, and has care and attention lavished on it at every point.”

Eschar have played alongside 65daysofstatic, Maybeshewill and others. They’ll appear at the ArcTanGent festival in Somerst on August 20 after a short run of UK shows, with more to be added:

Apr 03: Guildford Boileroom

Apr 17: London Victoria, Dalston

May 23: Alton Lounge Bar

Jul 11: Leeds Fox & Newt