Eric Clapton to release Christmas album

Eric Clapton has announced details of a Christmas album.

Titled Happy Xmas, it’ll be released on October 12 and will feature a range of festive songs along with the new track For Love On Christmas Day.

Clapton tells Billboard: “I had in my head that these holiday songs could be done with a slight blues tinge, and I started to figure out how to play the blues lines in between the vocals.

“I got it down and one of the most identifiable songs on the album, the one that became the foundational style, is Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.”

Clapton co-produced Happy Xmas with Simon Climie and designed the cover art, which can be seen below along with a full tracklist.

The album will be Slowhand’s first release since 2016’s I Still Do.

Clapton will play two shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden on October 6 and 7.

Eric Clapton - Happy Xmas

1. White Christmas

2. Away In A Manger (Once In Royal David’s City)

3. For Love On Christmas Day

4. Everyday Will Be Like A Holiday

5. Christmas Tears

6. Home For The Holidays

7. Jingle Bells (In Memory Of Avicii)

8. Christmas In My Hometown

9. It’s Christmas

10. Sentimental Moments

11. Lonesome Christmas

12. Silent Night

13. Merry Christmas Baby

14. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas