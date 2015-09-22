Clapton birthday gig gets DVD date

Eric Clapton has confirmed his Slowhand At 70 birthday concert movie will be released on DVD in November.

It follows showings in cinemas around the world earlier this month.

The film was shot during Clapton’s seven-night run at London’s Royal Albert Hall in March, and features material from throughout his career including Robert Johnson tracks that originally inspired him, work with Cream and Derek And The Dominoes, and his solo catalogue.

Slowhand At 70 - Live At The Royal Albert Hall will be available in DVD/2CD, Blu-ray/2CD and Deluxe Edition formats – the latter includes a bonus disc of London shows by Cream in 1968 and 2005, and Clapton in 1990, 2004 and 2010, pus a 60-page hardback book.

It’s available for pre-order now.