Eric Clapton announces run of US 2025 autumn tour dates

Eric Clapton has announced that he will be touring the US this autumn.

The run will see the guitar legend travel across North America from September 8 with a show at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. He'll then head on to Cleveland, Philadelphia, Boston, and New York before one final show in Uncasville on September 20.

For the performances, Clapton will be accompanied by guitarist Doyle Bramhall II, bassist/vocalist Nathan East, drummer Edward ‘Sonny’ Emory III, hammond player Tim Carmon, keyboardist Chris Stainton, and backing vocalists Sharon White and Katie Kissoon.

Clapton's US dates will follow his UK tour this spring, which includes three nights at London's historic Royal Albert Hall on May 21, May 23 and May 24. He'll also be performing at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena on May 18.

Last October, Eric Clapton released his twenty-second solo studio album, Meanwhile, which featured cameos from Jeff Beck and Van Morrison, among others.

Tickets for his US live shows go on sale on March 7 at 10am local time, following pre-sales from March 6.

View the US tour dates below:

Sep 08: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Sep 11: Cleveland Rocket Arena, OH

Sep 13: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Sep 16: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 19: New York Madison Square Garden, NY

Sep 20: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT