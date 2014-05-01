Clapton leads Cale tribute

Eric Clapton is leading a covers album in tribute to JJ Cale, who died last year.

And he’s roped in Tom Petty, Mark Knopfler, Derek Trucks, John Mayer and others to appear alongside him.

Entitled The Breeze: An Appreciation Of JJ Cale, it’s to be released on July 29 under the banner Eric Clapton And Friends.

Slowhand says: “I would like people to tap into what JJ Cale did – that’s the point. I’m just the messenger; I’ve always felt that that’s my job. I try to interpret things so that the public at large, or at least the people who listen to what I do, will become intrigued about where I got it from.”

Clapton and Cale worked together on a number of occasions. After completing work on 2006 collaboration Road To Escondido Clapton said: “This may have been my last ambition – to work with the man whose music has inspired me for as long as I can remember.”

The Breeze will be released via his Bluesbranch/Surfdog label.

