EppyFest 4 bill confirmed

The Korgis Vs Stackridge have been confirmed as headliners for the fourth edition of EppyFest.

It’s part of Stackridge’s last-ever year of touring, while The Korgis, which grew out of the older outfit, plan to continue.

The event is presented by The Epileptic Gibbon Podcast, and follows three successful previous shows between 2012 and 2014.

This year’s EppyFest takes place at the Lansdown Hall & Gallery, Stroud, on July 11. Also on the bill at Arch Garrison, Unto Us, Trojan Horse, Firefly Burning and Death In Texas.

The six musical sets are split by the EppyFest Dinner, which also takes place at Lansdown Hall, with places strictly limited.

Tickets are on sale now via the EppyFest website, with a Superstar option that includes souvenir shirt and poster. Sponsor tickets are also available for those who want to help secure the event’s future – but only six are on sale.