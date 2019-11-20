Epicenter 2020 announces Metallica, Disturbed, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Deftones and more

Metallica and Disturbed have been confirmed as Epicenter UK 2020 headliners.

As part of the Danny Wimmer Presents events, it had already been announced that Metallica would be claiming a double-headline slot at Epicenter 2020.

But now, organisers have also revealed the names of the full roster of artists who’ll play at next year’s festival, which will take place on May 1-3. Joining Metallica as headliners are Disturbed, who will take the Saturday night headline slot, with Metallica headlining on Friday and Sunday.

Also confirmed are Lynyrd Skynyrd, Deftones, Godsmack, Volbeat, Staind, Papa Roach, David Lee Roth, Gojira, Chevelle, Cypress Hill, Rancid, Royal Blood, Anthrax, Dropkick Murphys, I Prevail, Alter Bridge and many, many more.

On the event, Wimmer says: “Metallica isn’t just another headliner. When Metallica takes the stage, it’s an event. It’s an experience. That’s the same standard we’ve set for every DWP festival – from the first band to the last band, and everything that happens in between.

"I can’t wait to bring the biggest band in the world to the biggest rock festivals in America. Metallica paved this road that we travel. How many artists on the bill at these five festivals first picked up an instrument, or first started a band, because of Metallica?"

Tickets are available now from Epicenter's official website, with general admission weekend tickets starting at $189.50.