Metallica plot two headline sets at five 2020 festivals

Metallica have revealed that they’ll play at five US festivals in 2020.

The band won’t just headline one night at each of the events – they’ll headline twice at the Epicenter Festival, Welcome To Rockville, Sonic Temple, Louder Than Life and Aftershock.

They’ll close out the Friday night and Sunday nights of all five festivals, giving fans two different setlists at each event.

The Epicenter festival will take place May 1-3, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, North Carolina; Welcome To Rockville is set for May 8-10 at Daytona International Speedway at Daytona Beach, Florida; and the Sonic Temple Art And Music Festival will take place May 15-17 at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Louder Than Life will be on between September 15-17 at Highland Festival Grounds at the KY Expo Center in Louisville, Kentucky, while Aftershock will be on October 9-11 at Sacramento’s Discovery Park in California.

That’s a total of 10 shows over the course of all five festivals, which has been set up thanks to a partnership between the band and Danny Wimmer Presents.

Founder of Danny Wimmer Presents, Danny Wimmer, says: “Metallica isn’t just another headliner. When Metallica takes the stage, it’s an event. It’s an experience. That’s the same standard we’ve set for every DWP festival – from the first band to the last band, and everything that happens in between.

“I can’t wait to bring the biggest band in the world to the biggest rock festivals in America.”

He adds: “Metallica paved this road that we travel. How many artists on the bill at these five festivals first picked up an instrument, or first started a band, because of Metallica?”

Tickets for all five festivals are on sale now for Metallica fan club members, while a general sale will get under way on October 14 at 9am PT, 12noon ET.

For each ticket sold, Danny Wimmer Presents will donate 25 cents to Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation.

Fans purchasing a weekend general admission ticket or weekend VIP pass for any of the festivals by singing up for the band’s Fifth Member Fan Club or by subscribing to any of the five Danny Wimmer Presents US 2020 rock festival newsletters will be entered into a Golden Ticket contest.

One winner will win an “all-expenses paid trip to any DWP festival of their choice to see Metallica play two different nights and two different sets over one incredible weekend.”

The prize package includes accommodation, exclusive festival access, opportunities to watch the show from Metallica’s Snake Pit, meet and greets, memorabilia and more.