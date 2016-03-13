EODM Hughes apologises for Paris comments

Eagles Of Death Metal mainman Jesse Hughes has apologised for alleging security personnel at the Bataclan in Paris had advance knowledge of last November’s terrorist attack.

89 people were shot dead during the band’s show at the venue after extremist gunmen forced their way into the concert hall.

The singer has issued a formal statement reversing remarks he made in a recent interview with the Fox Business Network that suggested Bataclan security staff may have been involved in the incident.

Hughes says: “I humbly beg forgiveness from the people of France, the staff and security of the Bataclan, my fans, family, friends and anyone else hurt or offended by the absurd accusations I made.

“My suggestions that anyone affiliated with the Bataclan played a role in the events of 13 November are unfounded and baseless – and I take full responsibility for them. They do not reflect opinions of my bandmates or anyone associated with Eagles of Death Metal. The shame is 100% mine.”

The frontman – who narrowly escaped being shot himself – adds that he continues to struggle in the aftermath of the tragedy.

He explains: “I’ve been dealing with non-stop nightmares and struggling through therapy to make sense of this tragedy and insanity. I haven’t been myself since November 13. I realise there’s no excuse for my words, but for what it’s worth: I am sincerely sorry for having hurt, disrespected or accused anyone.”

Representatives for the Bataclan were quick to respond to Hughes’ initial accusations.

A spokesperson told Variety: “Jesse Hughes spread some very grave and defamatory accusations against the Bataclan teams. A judicial investigation is undergoing. We wish to let justice proceed serenely.

“All the testimonies gathered to this day demonstrate the professionalism and courage of the security agents who were on the ground on November 13. Hundreds of people were saved thanks to these agents’ intervention.”

EODM returned to Paris to perform with U2 in December ahead of a February 16 show at the Olympia Theatre that was attended by many survivors of the attack.