Eagles Of Death Metal return to Paris

The Eagles Of Death Metal last night performed in Paris as guests of U2.

Jesse Hughes and co joined with Bono’s band to perform a cover of Patti Smith’s People Have The Power, in an act of solidarity against the terrorist massacre of November 13.

EODM’s show in the city’s Bataclan venue was invaded by gunmen who killed 89 people – including crew member Nick Alexander – while another 41 died in connected attacks elsewhere in the French capital.

Last night Bono told the crowd at the AccorHotels Arena: “We are all Parisians tonight. If you believe in liberty, Paris is your home town.”

Introducing EODM he said: “Their lives will forever be a part of the city of Paris. These are our brothers, our fellow troubadours. They were robbed of their stage three weeks ago, and we would like to offer them ours tonight.”

After their joint performance, U2 left his band to perform their track I Love You All The Time. Hughes said: “We love you so much for giving us this opportunity. I look around and see all my friends. I will never stop loving you.”

Hughes previously vowed to return to the Bataclan when it reopens, saying: “Our friends went there to see rock’n’roll, and died. I’m going to go back there and live.”