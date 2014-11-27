Entombed reissues announced

Three of Entombed’s albums from their back catalogue are to be remastered and reissued.

1997’s DCLXVI - To Ride, Shoot Straight And Speak The Truth, 1998’s Same Difference and 2000’s Uprising will launch in early 2015.

The special editions were made possible thanks to a PledgeMusic campaign started by Threeman Recordings which raised 152% of its target. They’ve now struck a deal with SPV to distribute the albums across the US and Europe.

Each recording will be fully remastered and feature bonus material including previously unreleased tracks. All three will be released on heavyweight 180g double vinyl and double CD. Each will come with a 24-page booklet containing fresh liner notes and rare photographs.

Dave Thorne of Threeman Recordings says: “It’s great to finally find a home for the Entombed back catalogue, and I know that with their many years of experience, SPV is the perfect partner to handle these historic albums and really do them justice.

“The fans can expect nothing less than the highest quality from these and future releases.”

The band released their latest album Back To The Front in August under the name Entombed AD. The move came after they split with guitarist Alex Hellid. He claimed the original name belonged to him – a fact disputed by guitarist Nico Elgstrand.

He said: “Alex claimed the name Entombed belongs to him, which it doesn’t. But instead of getting into a lawsuit that would have gone on for a long time and wouldn’t have made anyone happy except a bunch of lawyers, we decided to add AD and get on with making music.”

Frontman Lars Goran Petrov recently stated they had to part ways with Hellid as there was “too much bullshit” with him in the band.

Full track details for the three reissues will be revealed in due course.