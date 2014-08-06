Entombed AD fly into a Rage

Entombed AD launched their new album Back To The Front this week and to promote it they have released the track Pandemic Rage.

The video, shot in the swamps of Florida, was produced by Death Wolf’s Valentin Mellstrom and Stian Roenning, and is the latest promo from the band who changed from Entombed to Entombed AD in January, following the departure of Alex Hellid.

Guitarist Nico Elgstrand says: “Alex claimed the name Entombed belongs to him, which it doesn’t. But instead of getting into a lawsuit that would have gone on for a long time and wouldn’t have made anyone happy except a bunch of lawyers, we decided to add AD and get on with making music and touring as a band.”

Along with Elgstrand, the band now consists of vocalist Lars Goran Petrov, bassist Victor Brandt and drummer Olle Dahlstedt, who will appear at Bloodstock on Aug 8 before heading to mainland Europe for a 12-date tour.

Back To The Front track list

Kill To Live

Bedlam Attack

The Underminer

Second To None

Allegiance

Waiting For Death

Eternal Woe

Digitus Medius

Vulture And The Traitor

Pandemic Rage

Soldier Of No Fortune