Entombed AD + Dimmu Borgir on tonight's Metal Hammer Radio Show

After last night's interview with Orphaned Land, we're following it up with two of the most talked about bands of Bloodstock.

Tonight Mr Alexander Milas sits down with Entombed A.D.’s Lars Göran Petrov to talk about being a father figure in the death metal scene, and Dimmu Borgir’s Silenoz to talk about the next album and fatherhood.

We’ll also be playing some of our favourites from Wilson, Cactus, Hell, Lionize, Motörhead, Y&T, Budgie and Armored Saint.

