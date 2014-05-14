Entombed A.D. announce new album

After a slight name and line-up change (adding A.D. or B.C. seems to be all the rage now), it's been revealved that Entombed will release a new album through Century Media.

Dubbed Back To The Front, Entombed A.D.’s highly anticipated tenth studio album will be released 4 August in Europe and 5 August through Century Media.

Vocalist LG Petrov says “After a year of struggles we are happy to finally get Back To The Front out! There is no-one stopping us this time from playing music, being on the road and headbang as metalheads do!”

The band will be announcing their first live shows soon and are premiering the first single from Back To The Front on 20 May via their Facebook.

Following the departure of Alex Hellid (who will keep the original Entombed name), Entombed A.D. are LG Petrov (vocals), Nico Elgstrand (guitar), Victor Brandt (bass) and Olle Dahlstedt (drums).

