Enter Shikari to launch London pop up shop

Enter Shikari will open a pop-up shop in London on the day their new album is released.

The band issue The Mindsweep on Monday, January 19, and have announced the Enter Shikari Pop Up Shop will open at 69 Camden High Street for the day.

They will act as salesmen in their own shop between 11am and 7pm, meeting fans and selling copies of the record.

The store will also contain expanded The Mindsweep artwork on the walls, a photo gallery containing some never seen before shots, a t-shirt design debuting exclusively at the shop as well as giveaways.

Meanwhile, the band have confirmed Feed The Rhino, Allusondrugs and Fatherson as support acts for their upcoming UK tour.

Enter Shikari made The Mindsweep available to stream, in its entirety at their website this week.

Feb 16: Portsmouth Pyramids

Feb 17: Cardiff Yplas

Feb 18: Wolverhampton Civic

Feb 20: Manchester Academy

Feb 21: Glasgow Barrowland

Feb 22: Middlesborough Town Hall

Feb 24: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Feb 25: Norwich UEA

Feb 26: London Roundhouse

Feb 27: London Roundhouse