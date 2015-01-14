Enter Shikari to launch London pop up shop

Enter Shikari will open a pop-up shop in London on the day their new album is released.
The band issue The Mindsweep on Monday, January 19, and have announced the Enter Shikari Pop Up Shop will open at 69 Camden High Street for the day.
They will act as salesmen in their own shop between 11am and 7pm, meeting fans and selling copies of the record.
The store will also contain expanded The Mindsweep artwork on the walls, a photo gallery containing some never seen before shots, a t-shirt design debuting exclusively at the shop as well as giveaways.
Meanwhile, the band have confirmed Feed The Rhino, Allusondrugs and Fatherson as support acts for their upcoming UK tour.
Enter Shikari made The Mindsweep available to stream, in its entirety at their website this week.
ENTER SHIKARI UK TOUR DATES 2015
Feb 16: Portsmouth Pyramids
Feb 17: Cardiff Yplas
Feb 18: Wolverhampton Civic
Feb 20: Manchester Academy
Feb 21: Glasgow Barrowland
Feb 22: Middlesborough Town Hall
Feb 24: Cambridge Corn Exchange
Feb 25: Norwich UEA
Feb 26: London Roundhouse
Feb 27: London Roundhouse