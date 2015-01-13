Enter Shikari stream The Mindsweep

Enter Shikari have made their upcoming album available to stream in its entirety.

The band’s fourth record The Mindsweep is released on January 19, but can now be heard via their website. It’s the follow-up to 2012’s A Flash Flood Of Colour.

Singer Rou Reynolds says: “This limbo period, this purgatory, is finally over. We can present to you all the fruits of adversity. This bastion. This new limb. This lasting record of who we are, and what we stand for, in the year 2015 AD. I hope it makes your tympanic membrane vibrate and your neurons fire like nothing else before.”

Enter Shikari are on tour in February. They’re also planning a series of signing sessions at record stores around England next week, with full details yet to be confirmed. An album launch show is being held at Kingston’s Rose Theatre on January 18.

THE MINDSWEEP TRACKLIST

The Appeal & The Mindsweep I 2. The One True Colour 3. Anaesthetist 4. The Last Garrison 5. Never Let Go Of The Microscope 6. Myopia 7. Torn Apart 8. Interlude 9. The Bank Of England 10. There’s A Price On Your Head 11. Dear Future Historians… 12. The Appeal & The Mindsweep II

TOUR DATES 2015

Feb 16: Portsmouth Pyramids

Feb 17: Cardiff Yplas

Feb 18: Wolverhampton Civic

Feb 20: Manchester Academy

Feb 21: Glasgow Barrowland

Feb 22: Middlesborough Town Hall

Feb 24: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Feb 25: Norwich UEA

Feb 26: London Roundhouse

Feb 27: London Roundhouse