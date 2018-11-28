Enter Shikari to launch live albums from London and Moscow in 2019

Enter Shikari have revealed plans to release not one, but two live albums early next year.

Rou Reynolds, Chris Batten, Rob Rolfe and Liam Clewlow will launch Live At Alexandra Palace 2 and Take To The Skies: Live In Moscow on February 15, with pre-orders for both getting under way tomorrow (November 29).

The Alexandra Palace set was captured in London during the band’s 2017 tour in support of their latest album The Spark, while the Moscow show was recorded the same year at the city’s Adrenaline Stadium as Enter Shikari celebrated the 10th anniversary of their debut album.

Along with the audio from both performances, a limited edition USB containing HD files of the full shows on film will be released. The footage will also be available via streaming services and on digital platforms.

Frontman Reynolds says: “I can’t believe we’re at volumes 9 and 10 of our Bootleg Series already. It’s nice to be able to share these snapshots from across the years – especially as 2017 was such a strange year for Shikari shows.

“Kicking off the year looking backwards a whole decade – not something we really do all that often – and ending the year with a new album and tour of the biggest rooms we’ve been in so far.

“It’s good to be able to reflect that with these releases.”

To mark the announcement, Enter Shikari have released a video for Rabble Rouser from the London show and Sorry You’re Not A Winner from Moscow.

Check them out below.

Earlier this week, Enter Shikari released The Spark - Lyrics & Exegesis of Rou Reynolds – a companion to 2017’s Dear Future Historians.

The limited edition 56-page publication features all the lyrics from The Spark, along with essays on each song by Reynolds.

Enter Shikari will head out on tour across the UK from early next month.

Live At Alexandra Palace 2

1. The Spark

2. The Sights

3. Solidarity

4. Anything Can Happen In The Next Half Hour

5. Take My Country Back

6. The Last Garrison

7. Radiate

8. Undercover Agents

9. Arguing With Thermometers

10. Rabble Rouser

11. Airfield

12. Adieu

13. Anaesthesist

14. Sorry You're Not A Winner (Quickfire Round)

15. Sssnakepit (Quickfire Round)

16. Meltdown (Quickfire Round)

17. Antwepen (Quickfire Round)

18. Zzzonked

19. Redshift

20. Live Outside

21. The Embers

Take To The Skies: Live In Moscow

1. Stand Your Ground

2. Enter Shikari

3. Mothership

4. Anything Can Happen In The Next Half Hour

5. Interlude 1

6. Labyrinth

7. Hoodwinker

8. Sorry You're Not A Winner

9. Juggernauts

10. No Sweat

11. Today Won't Go Down In History

12. Anaesthetist

13. Return To Energiser

14. Jonny Sniper

15. Adieu

16. Redshift

17. Ok Time For A Plan B

18. Appeal 2