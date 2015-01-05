Enter Shikari defend the NHS on new single

Enter Shikari have released a video for their new single Anaesthetist.

The track – taken from their forthcoming album The Mindsweep – was premiered by Zane Lowe on his BBC Radio 1 show on Monday and, according to the band, is an attack on those who seek to “dismantle our NHS in the name of corporate greed.”

Frontman Rou Reynolds adds: “We seem to have reached a stage of such capitalistic fervour, that we believe it acceptable to punish people for ill health. By charging for healthcare we act as if illness is nothing but one’s own problem, but what is the purpose and advantage of ‘civilisation’ if it is not helping the most vulnerable within society?

“The lottery of birth can offer us a wealth of bad luck when it comes to our health and the safety nets are being pulled in as the desire to boost profit overtakes the desire to help people.”

The Mindsweep will be released on January 19. The band will play the following dates in support of the album:

FEB 16 Portsmouth Pyramids (sold out) FEB 17 Cardiff YPLAS (sold out) FEB 18 Wolverhampton Civic FEB 20 Manchester Academy (sold out) FEB 21 Glasgow Barrowland (sold out) FEB 22 Middlesbrough Town Hall FEB 24 Cambridge Corn Exchange FEB 25 Norwich UEA (sold out) FEB 26 London Roundhouse (sold out) FEB 27 London Roundhouse (extra date)

Tickets and pre-orders for the album are available at the band’s official site.