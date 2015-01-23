Enslaved unveil artistic approach to 13th album

Enslaved have issued a trailer for upcoming album In Times.

It launches on March 9 via Nuclear Blast and will be this first studio material since 2012’s RIITIIR.

The video shows long time collaborating artist Truls Espedal creating the artwork for the release, which mainman Ivan Bjornson said was their “most consistent” piece of work.

Espedal says: “Working with oil paint and a deadline can be somewhat aggravating and I learned that red paint takes really really long to dry! But I almost made the deadline finishing three paintings and layout, all the time with In Times on the stereo.

“I’ve played the album close to 200 times, and I find it to be more in every way. It sounds potent and fresh and the tracks are just fucking inspirational.”

And frontman Grutle Kjellson states the artwork is the best he’s seen and calls it a “masterpiece.”

He adds: “I just love the album cover. I honestly think this is the best artwork I have ever seen. That is of course because Truls has developed the ability to transform me and Ivar’s often surreal concepts and ideas into an actual painting.

“This painting is the perfect projection of our lyrics – it even extends the written words. This is a picture of mythology, life, death and time. Truls has made a masterpiece, we have made the soundtrack.”

The album is now available to pre-order via Amazon.

They’ll take to the road across North America in March and will visit the UK for an appearance at this year’s Bloodstock at Catton Park, Derbyshire on August 6-9.

In Times tracklist