Enslaved confirm 13th record

Enslaved will released 13th album In Times on March 9 via Nuclear Blast, they’ve confirmed.

And mainman Ivan Bjornson admits he became deeply involved in composing the six-track follow-up to 2012’s RIITIIR.

He says: “I was so deep into the songs and ideas for such a long time – or I had my head up my own arse, if you prefer. It’s hard to have any opinions about them other than the mumbo-jumbo of the introvert songsmith.

“The songs are extensions of my inner and outer life; the thoughts I’m aware of having, as well as those too deep to register in everyday consciousness. In addition, they are, of course, also the result of inspiration from other music and art.”

The guitarist describes In Times as the “most consistent” album the band have made, adding: “It incorporates our blacker past with our influences from prog, our present sense of absolute freedom, and the joy of being in this band. It’s higher in energy, more aggressive, yet more beautiful and subtle. It simply sounds inspired.”

Enslaved appear at the 2015 edition of Bloodstock at Catton Park, Derbyshire on August 6-9. The festival is headlined by Trivium, Within Temptation and Rob Zombie.

Tracklist