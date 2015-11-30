Enslaved reveal art for By Norse anniversary gigs

Enslaved have revealed the artwork for their upcoming 25th anniversary shows.

The Norwegian outfit play three London shows at the Metal Hammer-sponsored London By Norse event in March next year under the banner Enslaved 25.

The first show, at The Dome on March 17 and entitled Of Frost And Fire, goes back to the roots of the band’s existence. The second show, on March 18 at The Underworld and called From The Runic Depths, will explore the transition from old to new before the final gig, Spinning Wheel Ritual at Shepherd’s Bush Empire on March 19, brings the audience to where the band is now in their musical journey.

The three separate pieces of artwork were created by Costin Chioreanu who has worked with Enslaved on various projects in the past.

Enslaved’s Ivar Bjørnson says: “Of Frost And Fire represents the quintessence of Enslaved roots. From the legendary Hordanes Land with its soundtrack-esque musical long players, via the vast geomythological canvases painted on Vikingligr Veldi, the revolutionary Frost that lifted us out of the strict underground and finally the odd pair – Eld, which pointed forward to a progressive future, and Blodhemn, where we had a last blowout of Black Metal-tempos and inspiration.

“For anyone curious about where such an eclectic band like Enslaved came from, this will be a first-hand guided tour through the primeval landscapes that shaped us.”

He adds: “From The Runic Depths will explain the unlikely yet logical transition from then until now. From the nightmarish flirt with death and black on Mardraum, the spaced-out balancing act that is Monumension, the milestone and futuristic beacon Below The Lights, the second break for the band Isa and finally the refined prog-vs-extreme monument Ruun.

“Spinning Wheel Ritual is where the band wields together the dark roots with the psychedelic fabrics of the newer days – bringing to the surface the true potential of our songwriting and musical abilities. The focus is the same as it has always been – to bring to life our personal vision of whatever ‘good and meaningful music’ means to us, to create a vessel for atmosphere, deep association and simple enjoyment of music.”

Also performing at London By Norse are Wardruna, joining forces with Enslaved for their joint Skuggsjá composition. Tickets are available now.

