Enslaved and Shaman Elephant release new live clip of Sequence

Norwegian prog metallers Enslaved have released a new live video f them and psychedelic Norwegian proggers Shaman Elephant performing the song Sequence live, which you can watch below.

The performance of the song, originally from Enslaved's ground breaking 2020 album Utgard, is taken from the band's streaming event The Otherworldly Big Band Experience, which the two bands performed on the Winter Solstice (December 21) in 2021.

“The Otherworldly Big Band Experience is about wanting to show even more of what Enslaved is: Enslaved is also an idea," Enslaved bassist Ivar Bjørnson told Prog at the time. "It is a live band that is teeth-grittingly metal, has rock’n’roll in its DNA, while maintaining and expanding on its position as a groundbreaking progressive metal act. All while exploring the boundaries of Norse Mythology and Rune-lore, Psychology and History.



"We have recruited both an extension to the line-up with the young and talented Bergen prog rock band, Shaman Elephant. We have worked together with some of the most talented moviemakers and visual wizards around - also young and from Bergen: Kolibri Media. Add the Enslaved live crew to the mix and you have got magick, no less."

Enslaved will head out on tour throughout Europe and the UK in March. The band's previously annonced 16-date run takes the band across 10 different countries, starting at London's Islington Assembly Hall on March 6 and runs through to Warsaw in Poland in March 24.