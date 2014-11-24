Ensiferum & Insomnium Euro tour to hit London

Ensiferum have announced a 2015 European tour with Insomnium and Omnium Gatherum.
The three Finnish bands hit the road in March – just weeks after Ensiferum release their sixth album One Man Army on February 23.
In a post on their Facebook page, Insomnium say: “We’ll be moshing alongside Ensiferum and Omnium Gatherum in March and April 2015 around Europe. Finnish melodeath to the max.”
Also on Facebook, Omnium Gatherum add: “We’ve already been busy touring Europe, Asia and North America after the release of Beyond but apart from that we’ve had some secret time to forge some new OG anthems in the woods too, so we’re on a good path towards the next album sessions.
“For now it’s seven songs ready and willing, nothing confirmed with the schedules and all yet, but just to say that the great days of the next chapter are coming nearer.”
The tour lands in London on March 23, when the bands will play at Islington’s O2 Academy.
Insiferum, Insomnium and Omnium Gatherum 2015 European tour
Mar 11: Bochum Zeche
Mar 12: Ludwigsburg Rockfabrik
Mar 13: Munich Backstage
Mar 14: Zlin Masters of Rock Café
Mar 15: Budapest Club 202
Mar 16: Vienna Szene
Mar 18: Milan Live Club
Mar 19: Lausanne Les Docks
Mar 20: Strasbourg La Laiterie
Mar 21: Pratteln Z7
Mar 22: Lyon Ninkasi Kao
Mar 23: Paris Le Bataclan
Mar 24: London O2 Academy Islington
Mar 25: Haarlem Patronaat
Mar 26: Zwolle Hedon
Mar 27: Vosselaar Biebob
Mar 28: Bremen Tivoli
Mar 29: Hamburg Grunspan
Mar 30: Copenhagen Vega
Mar 31: Stockholm Gota Kallare
Apr 01: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers