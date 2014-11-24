Ensiferum & Insomnium Euro tour to hit London

Ensiferum have announced a 2015 European tour with Insomnium and Omnium Gatherum.

The three Finnish bands hit the road in March – just weeks after Ensiferum release their sixth album One Man Army on February 23.

In a post on their Facebook page, Insomnium say: “We’ll be moshing alongside Ensiferum and Omnium Gatherum in March and April 2015 around Europe. Finnish melodeath to the max.”

Also on Facebook, Omnium Gatherum add: “We’ve already been busy touring Europe, Asia and North America after the release of Beyond but apart from that we’ve had some secret time to forge some new OG anthems in the woods too, so we’re on a good path towards the next album sessions.

“For now it’s seven songs ready and willing, nothing confirmed with the schedules and all yet, but just to say that the great days of the next chapter are coming nearer.”

The tour lands in London on March 23, when the bands will play at Islington’s O2 Academy.

Insiferum, Insomnium and Omnium Gatherum 2015 European tour

Mar 11: Bochum Zeche

Mar 12: Ludwigsburg Rockfabrik

Mar 13: Munich Backstage

Mar 14: Zlin Masters of Rock Café

Mar 15: Budapest Club 202

Mar 16: Vienna Szene

Mar 18: Milan Live Club

Mar 19: Lausanne Les Docks

Mar 20: Strasbourg La Laiterie

Mar 21: Pratteln Z7

Mar 22: Lyon Ninkasi Kao

Mar 23: Paris Le Bataclan

Mar 24: London O2 Academy Islington

Mar 25: Haarlem Patronaat

Mar 26: Zwolle Hedon

Mar 27: Vosselaar Biebob

Mar 28: Bremen Tivoli

Mar 29: Hamburg Grunspan

Mar 30: Copenhagen Vega

Mar 31: Stockholm Gota Kallare

Apr 01: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers