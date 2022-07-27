Enjoy Six By Six's debut in visual form with their companion graphic novel

Nigel Glockler, Ian Crichton and Robert Berry's supergroup Six By Six inspired the graphic novel, The Journey Internal – out in September

SiX By SiX
Six By Six have announced they'll be issuing a graphic novel to coincide with the release of their self-titled debut album, out via InsideOut on August 19. The comic, entitled The Journey Internal, is a collaboration between the trio and artist JC Baez, and will be published by Second Street on September 30.

Says the group's guitarist Ian Crichton, “This graphic novel is amazing. The way that JC Baez has blended the lyrics and captured the emotion of each song into a visually stunning graphic interpretation is simply amazing."

The story tracks the adventures of a man called Reign who's on a quest to find sunlight in a dark world. Although the album that inspired it doesn't have a concept, Baez has been influenced by some classic prog records.

Comments the artist, “I am fortunate to be working with Ian, Nigel, and Robert, bringing their amazing musical ideas into the visual realm. The process has been very much a collaboration and I've been made to feel like part of the Six By Six family. This story is dynamic and exciting and I'm thrilled to work on this graphic novel, which is in the vein of Genesis’ The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway and other classic albums.” 

It's not Baez's first foray into the world of prog either as he's previously created art for Jon Anderson and Steve Hackett. Meanwhile, the US illustrator is currently creating storyboards for the Amazon Prime mini-series based on Neil Gaiman's American Gods offshoot Anansi Boys.

Get a taste of The Journey Internal below:

pages from Six By Six graphic novel The Journey Internal

