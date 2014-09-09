Empty Yard Experiment appear in a Greenflash

Multicultural post-prog outfit Empty Yard Experiment have released a stream of their track Greenflash, taken from debut album Kallisti.

The band got together in 2007 in Dubai – but the members hail from Serbia, Iran and India, and cite influences including Tool, Porcupine Tree, Mogwai and others.

They recently said: “This band has always been about setting ourselves apart musically as much as possible, and trying to make a difference. We provide our audience with our unique perspective on the world without spoon-feeding, and encourage them to construct their own as a result of that interaction.

“It’s in this way that we try to build a lasting spiritual and intellectual connection with them – and that’s definitely the most memorable aspect of our performances.”

They’ve toured alongside Anathema and are preparing to announce a UK trek for December.

Kallisti is set for release on September 29. Find out more.

Tracklist